Villanova Dethroned in Week 10 AP Poll, Baylor is New No. 1

By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)

Who’s on the move?

Week 10 of the AP Top 25 is a week of firsts. For the first time since Week 4, Villanova is not the No. 1 team in the land. And the new No. 1, Baylor, is ranked first for the first time in program history.

The Bears received 55 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel that determines the rankings on a weekly basis.

Baylor (15-0) picked up conference wins over Iowa Sate and Oklahoma State in Week 9.

Kansas (14-1), Villanova (15-1), UCLA (16-1), and Gonzaga (15-0) round out the top five.

Villanova fell to then No. 18 Butler (14-2) 66-58 in Week 9. The Wildcats fall to No. 3 in this week’s poll. The Bulldogs improve to No. 12 after their impressive Big East win.

As for Kentucky (13-2), there’s no movement to speak of. These Wildcats maintain their post at No. 6.

The Florida State Seminoles (15-1) move up three spots to No. 9. West Virginia (13-2) falls to No. 10 after being ranked seventh in Week 9.

The Louisville Cardinals (13-3) fall five spots to 14th in Week 10.

Wisconsin (13-3) fell to No. 18 after being ranked 13th in the Week 9, and the Virginia Cavaliers (12-3) fall to No. 19.

Minnesota (15-2) is the lone newcomer in Week 10 and checks in at No. 24.

Outside looking in

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2

Week 10 Top 25 Matchups

Tuesday

No. 6 Kentucky (13-2, 3-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (8-7, 2-1 SEC), 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 Baylor (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) at No. 10 West Virginia (13-2, 2-1 Big 12), 7 p.m. ET

No. 15 Xavier (13-2, 3-0 Big East) at No. 3 Villanova (15-1, 3-1 Big East), 7 p.m. ET

No. 7 Duke (14-2, 2-1 ACC) at No. 9 Florida State (15-1, 3-0 ACC), 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday

No. 12 Butler (14-2, 3-1 Big East) at No. 8 Creighton (15-1, 3-1 Big East), 9 p.m. ET

Saturday

No. 7 Duke (14-2, 2-1 ACC) at No. 14 Louisville (13-3, 1-2 ACC), 12 p.m. ET

No. 15 Xavier (13-2, 3-0 Big East) at No. 12 Butler (14-2, 3-1 Big East), 2 p.m. ET

No. 9 Florida State (15-1, 3-0 ACC) at No. 11 North Carolina (14-3, 2-1 ACC), 2 p.m. ET

No. 21 Saint Mary's (14-1, 4-0 WCC) at No. 5 Gonzaga (15-0, 3-0 WCC), 10 p.m. ET