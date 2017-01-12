UTEP and FIU Women's Basketball Teams Sqaure Off Tomorrow on beIN SPORTS

Conference USA

IRVING, Texas – Twelve programs will be in action Thursday as Conference USA women’s basketball rolls deeper into league play. Taking center stage will be UTEP at FIU on beIN SPORTS at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can view the game live on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT app, which is available on beIN’s website, the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. The contest will also air nationally on beIN SPORTS via tape delay, as a C-USA doubleheader following the Marshall at Middle Tennessee men’s hoops game, at 9 p.m. CT.



Thursday will feature another C-USA matinee as UAB travels to WKU for an 11 a.m. tip at the Diddle on CUSA TV. The Lady Toppers are 3-1 in league action and lead the conference in scoring (77.8). UAB, on the other hand, is 16th in the nation in three-point percentage (.383), while maintaining a healthy defensive presence. The Blazers only allow 61.9 points per game, good for third in the league behind Rice and Southern Miss.



At 5 p.m. CT, Middle Tennessee will take on Marshall in a C-USA semifinals matchup from the 2016 C-USA Championship that saw the Lady Raiders claim victory. The Thundering Herd enters on a two-game skid, while Middle Tennessee is the winner of four consecutive.



Old Dominion and red-hot Jennie Simms will challenge one of the stingiest defenses nationally in Southern Miss. The Lady Eagles rank 19th in the United States in steals per game (12.0) and ninth in turnovers forced (22.73). Meanwhile, UTSA will take its 2-1 league mark to Boca Raton for a meeting with Florida Atlantic. Both games tip off at 6 p.m. CT on CUSA TV.



Rounding out the day’s action will be Charlotte, which sits alone atop the league standings at 4-0 (12-3 overall), and Louisiana Tech. The 49ers received a vote in the AP Poll on Monday, marking the first C-USA squad to appear in the national conversation since WKU was receiving votes on Nov. 21. The Niners are also riding a league-leading nine-game win streak. LA Tech will look to put a dent in the Charlotte armor behind its league-leading shooting percentage (.448). Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on CUSA TV.