Gonzaga falls from their post as the No. 1 Team in the Nation

Kansas is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25 

1. Kansas (58)

2. Villanova (2)

3. UCLA (3)

4. Gonzaga (2)

5. North Carolina 

6. Oregon 

7. Arizona 

8. Louisville 

9. Kentucky 

10. West Virginia 

11. Baylor 

12. Florida 

13. Butler 

14. SMU 

15. Florida State 

16. Purdue 

17. Duke 

18. Cincinnati 

19. Notre Dame 

20. Saint Mary's (Cal.)

21. Wichita State 

22. Wisconsin 

23. Virginia 

24. Iowa State 

25. Miami

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma State 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Michigan State 3, Monmouth 3, Vermont 2, VCU 2, Virginia Tech 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1

 

Who's on the move? 

Kansas (26-3) is your new No. 1 in the Week 17 AP Top 25 poll. The Jayhawks, who received 58 of 65 first-place votes from the 65 member media panel, are the sixth different team to earn the moniker of No. 1 this season. 

No. 2 Villanova (27-3), No. 3 UCLA (26-3), No. 4 Gonzaga (29-1), and No. 5 North Carolina (25-5) round out your top five. The Zags fall three spots to number four this week, after losing their first game of the season to BYU on Saturday.

No. 9 Kentucky (24-5) breaks into the top ten after a home win over now No. 12 Florida (23-6). Despite the loss, the Gators move up one spot in the poll. 

No. 13 Butler jumped ahead nine spots from No. 22 after wins over Villanova and Xavier in Week 15. The Bulldogs are on a four-game win streak. 

The AP Top 25 welcomes two new teams to the poll, in No. 24 Iowa State (19-9) and No. 25 Miami (20-8).

Week 17 Ranked Matchups 

Monday 

No. 5 North Carolina (25-5, 13-3 ACC) at No. 23 Virginia (19-9, 9-7 ACC), ESPN, 7 PM ET 

No. 10 West Virginia (23-6, 11-5 Big 12) at No. 11 Baylor (23-6, 10-6 Big 12), ESPNU, 7 PM ET 

Tuesday 

No. 15 Florida State (23-6, 11-5 ACC) at No. 17 Duke (22-7, 10-6 ACC), ESPN, 7 PM ET 

Saturday

No. 19 Notre Dame (22-7, 11-5 ACC) at No. 8 Louisville (23-6, 11-5 ACC), CBS, 2 PM ET 

No. 25 Miami (20-8, 10-6 ACC) at No. 15 Florida State (23-6, 11-5 ACC), ACCN, 4 PM ET

No. 17 Duke (22-7, 10-6 ACC) at No. 5 North Carolina (25-5, 13-3 ACC), ESPN, 8;15 PM ET 
