Gonzaga falls from their post as the No. 1 Team in the Nation
Kansas is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
beIN SPORTS
AP Top 25
1. Kansas (58)
2. Villanova (2)
3. UCLA (3)
4. Gonzaga (2)
5. North Carolina
6. Oregon
7. Arizona
8. Louisville
9. Kentucky
10. West Virginia
11. Baylor
12. Florida
13. Butler
14. SMU
15. Florida State
16. Purdue
17. Duke
18. Cincinnati
19. Notre Dame
20. Saint Mary's (Cal.)
21. Wichita State
22. Wisconsin
23. Virginia
24. Iowa State
25. Miami
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma State 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Michigan State 3, Monmouth 3, Vermont 2, VCU 2, Virginia Tech 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1
Who's on the move?
Kansas (26-3) is your new No. 1 in the Week 17 AP Top 25 poll. The Jayhawks, who received 58 of 65 first-place votes from the 65 member media panel, are the sixth different team to earn the moniker of No. 1 this season.
No. 2 Villanova (27-3), No. 3 UCLA (26-3), No. 4 Gonzaga (29-1), and No. 5 North Carolina (25-5) round out your top five. The Zags fall three spots to number four this week, after losing their first game of the season to BYU on Saturday.
No. 9 Kentucky (24-5) breaks into the top ten after a home win over now No. 12 Florida (23-6). Despite the loss, the Gators move up one spot in the poll.
No. 13 Butler jumped ahead nine spots from No. 22 after wins over Villanova and Xavier in Week 15. The Bulldogs are on a four-game win streak.
The AP Top 25 welcomes two new teams to the poll, in No. 24 Iowa State (19-9) and No. 25 Miami (20-8).
Week 17 Ranked Matchups
Monday
No. 5 North Carolina (25-5, 13-3 ACC) at No. 23 Virginia (19-9, 9-7 ACC), ESPN, 7 PM ET
No. 10 West Virginia (23-6, 11-5 Big 12) at No. 11 Baylor (23-6, 10-6 Big 12), ESPNU, 7 PM ET
Tuesday
No. 15 Florida State (23-6, 11-5 ACC) at No. 17 Duke (22-7, 10-6 ACC), ESPN, 7 PM ET
Saturday
No. 19 Notre Dame (22-7, 11-5 ACC) at No. 8 Louisville (23-6, 11-5 ACC), CBS, 2 PM ET
No. 25 Miami (20-8, 10-6 ACC) at No. 15 Florida State (23-6, 11-5 ACC), ACCN, 4 PM ET
No. 17 Duke (22-7, 10-6 ACC) at No. 5 North Carolina (25-5, 13-3 ACC), ESPN, 8;15 PM ET