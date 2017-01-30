Conference USA's Men's Basketball Players of the Week

Conference USA

IRVING, Texas -- UTEP redshirt junior center Matt Willms earned his first C-USA Player of the Week honor, averaging 26.0 points by shooting 77.4 percent (24-of-31) in a pair of road games for the Miners.

UTSA guard Byron Frohnen picks up another C-USA Freshman of the Week honor as he averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the Roadrunners’ road swing. Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.



PLAYER OF THE WEEK

MATT WILLMS, UTEP

Redshirt Junior, 7-1, 235, C, Leamington, Ontario

Willms averaged 26.0 points for the week and made 24-of-31 shots (77.4 percent) as UTEP split a pair of road games. First, he scored a career-high 27 points in the Miners’ 65-62 loss at WKU on Thursday.

Willms made 13-of-16 shots (81.3 percent) in that contest. He established career-highs for field goals made (13), field goals attempted (16) and minutes (35) in the game while adding four rebounds, a block and two steals.

What a road trip for Matt Willms! 52 points, 24-for-31 from the field in 2 games! #minerstrong pic.twitter.com/DVjtWPtRyU — UTEPMBB (@UTEP_MBB) January 29, 2017

The 27 points were the most by a UTEP big man since John Tofi scored 30 at Southern Miss on Feb. 11, 2006. It also marked the most points by a UTEP player this season. Willms followed that up with a 25-point, seven-rebound performance as UTEP handed Marshall its first home loss of the season, 91-68, on Saturday.

Willms shot 11-for-15 (.733) from the field and added three assists and a steal over 29 minutes. This is the first career C-USA Player of the Week award for Willms, but he did earn C-USA Freshman of the Week honors on Nov. 11, 2013.



FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

BYRON FROHNEN, UTSA

Freshman, 6-5, 205, G, Las Vegas, Nevada

Frohnen helped lead UTSA in a pair of games last week as he averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists per contest. Frohnen shot 41.7 percent (10-of-24) from the field and nearly produced back-to-back double-doubles.

In Thursday’s contest against Marshall, he was just one rebound shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine boards in 24 minutes of action. More than half of his rebounds (five) came on the offensive end as the Roadrunners piled up 20 offensive boards in the game.

On Saturday afternoon at WKU, Frohnen came within two rebounds of a double dip with 13 points and eight boards in 33 minutes of action. This is Frohnen’s third C-USA Freshman of the Week honor.



C-USA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

N14: Egor Koulechov, Rice

N21: Dominic Artis, UTEP

N28: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D5: Marcus Evans, Rice

D12: Jon Elmore, Marshall

D19: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D26: Stevie Browning, Marshall

J2: Reggie Upshaw Jr., Middle Tennessee

J9: Ryan Taylor, Marshall

J16: William Lee, UAB

J23: Jon Davis, Charlotte

J30: Matt Willms, UTEP



C-USA FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK

N14: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

N21: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

N28: Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic

D5: Najee Garvin, Charlotte

D12: Deon Barrett, UTEP

D19: A.J. Lawson, North Texas

D26: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

Jalen Harris, Louisiana Tech

J2: Quentin Jackson Jr., Charlotte

J9: Giovanni De Nicolao, UTSA

J16: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

J23: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

J30: Byron Frohnen, UTSA



