Conference USA's Men's Basketball Players of the Week
UTEP and UTSA land players on the weekly honors list.
Conference USA
IRVING, Texas -- UTEP redshirt junior center Matt Willms earned his first C-USA Player of the Week honor, averaging 26.0 points by shooting 77.4 percent (24-of-31) in a pair of road games for the Miners.
UTSA guard Byron Frohnen picks up another C-USA Freshman of the Week honor as he averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the Roadrunners’ road swing. Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
MATT WILLMS, UTEP
Redshirt Junior, 7-1, 235, C, Leamington, Ontario
Willms averaged 26.0 points for the week and made 24-of-31 shots (77.4 percent) as UTEP split a pair of road games. First, he scored a career-high 27 points in the Miners’ 65-62 loss at WKU on Thursday.
Willms made 13-of-16 shots (81.3 percent) in that contest. He established career-highs for field goals made (13), field goals attempted (16) and minutes (35) in the game while adding four rebounds, a block and two steals.
The 27 points were the most by a UTEP big man since John Tofi scored 30 at Southern Miss on Feb. 11, 2006. It also marked the most points by a UTEP player this season. Willms followed that up with a 25-point, seven-rebound performance as UTEP handed Marshall its first home loss of the season, 91-68, on Saturday.
Willms shot 11-for-15 (.733) from the field and added three assists and a steal over 29 minutes. This is the first career C-USA Player of the Week award for Willms, but he did earn C-USA Freshman of the Week honors on Nov. 11, 2013.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
BYRON FROHNEN, UTSA
Freshman, 6-5, 205, G, Las Vegas, Nevada
Frohnen helped lead UTSA in a pair of games last week as he averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists per contest. Frohnen shot 41.7 percent (10-of-24) from the field and nearly produced back-to-back double-doubles.
In Thursday’s contest against Marshall, he was just one rebound shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine boards in 24 minutes of action. More than half of his rebounds (five) came on the offensive end as the Roadrunners piled up 20 offensive boards in the game.
On Saturday afternoon at WKU, Frohnen came within two rebounds of a double dip with 13 points and eight boards in 33 minutes of action. This is Frohnen’s third C-USA Freshman of the Week honor.
C-USA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
N14: Egor Koulechov, Rice
N21: Dominic Artis, UTEP
N28: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee
D5: Marcus Evans, Rice
D12: Jon Elmore, Marshall
D19: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee
D26: Stevie Browning, Marshall
J2: Reggie Upshaw Jr., Middle Tennessee
J9: Ryan Taylor, Marshall
J16: William Lee, UAB
J23: Jon Davis, Charlotte
J30: Matt Willms, UTEP
C-USA FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK
N14: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
N21: Byron Frohnen, UTSA
N28: Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic
D5: Najee Garvin, Charlotte
D12: Deon Barrett, UTEP
D19: A.J. Lawson, North Texas
D26: Byron Frohnen, UTSA
Jalen Harris, Louisiana Tech
J2: Quentin Jackson Jr., Charlotte
J9: Giovanni De Nicolao, UTSA
J16: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
J23: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
J30: Byron Frohnen, UTSA
FOLLOW US, LIKE US
Fans can follow C-USA online on Twitter @Conference_USA or @CUSAMBK, with the hashtag #CUSAMBK or #AllDayCUSA, on Facebook and Instagram.
2016-17 C-USA Men's Basketball Fact Book
More information on your favorite team can also be found on the school web sites:
NORTH TEXAS | OLD DOMINION | RICE | SOUTHERN MISS | UAB | UTEP | UTSA | WKU