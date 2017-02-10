Conference USA Women's Basketball Recap and Weekend Preview

Conference USA

UAB toppled Charlotte in the Queen City to secure an upset win over one of the league’s top programs. The Blazers outscored the 49ers 34-16 in the fourth quarter behind the efforts of junior Keonna Farmer, who paced her squad with 17 in the frame. UAB (5-7, 12-11) moved up to ninth place in the Conference USA standings.



Middle Tennessee handled Old Dominion on the road to catapult itself into sole possession of first place in C-USA. With the Charlotte loss and WKU on a bye, the Lady Raiders seized the top spot in the standings with six games remaining.



Capsules from each of tonight's contests as well as updated standings, statistics and results can be found below.



C-USA Standings (PDF)

C-USA Statistics (PDF)

C-USA Only Statistics (PDF)

Interactive Stats (Desktop)



Today’s Results

UAB 88 at Charlotte 81 Middle Tennessee 80 at Old Dominion 63 at Southern Miss 74, UTSA 71 at Louisiana Tech 69, UTEP 61 at Rice 74, FIU 55 at North Texas 79, Florida Atlantic 57