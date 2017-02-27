Conference USA Women's Basketball Players of the Week
UTSA and Florida Atlantic land players on the list.
Conference USA
IRVING, Texas – UTSA center Tesha Smith collected C-USA Player of the Week honors after setting the program's single-game scoring record with 41 points against Florida Atlantic. The senior averaged 26.5 points and 9.0 boards on the week. The C-USA Freshman of the Week award went to Florida Atlantic forward Katelyn O’Reilly, who averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Owls in their trip to Texas. The Noblesville, Indiana, native shot .500 from beyond the arc on eight attempts and was 9-of-18 from the field. Honorable mention goes to WKU guard Kendall Noble, who put together her team-leading sixth 20-point game of the season against Charlotte. The decorated senior remains the only Division I player averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals this season. Awards are chosen by a vote from a panel representing the 14 member schools.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
TESHA SMITH, UTSA
Senior, Center | San Antonio, Texas
Smith set the single-game scoring record against Florida Atlantic with a career high 41 points, 30 of which came in the first half. She recorded her sixth double-double of the season - the 20th of her career - against FIU and is one away from tying the program record of 21 set by Monica Gibbs. The senior paced the team over the week with 26.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and has 20 games in double figures on the season. It is the second C-USA Player of the Week honor in Smith’s career and her third weekly award (C-USA Freshman of the Week, Feb. 24, 2014).
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
KATELYN O’REILLY, FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Freshman, Forward | Moulton, Alabama
O’Reilly pieced together a solid week, averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 28.5 minutes of play. Against UTSA, the freshman had a team-high 19 points, a new career best. She shot a perfect 3-for-3 overall and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc in the third quarter while starting with seven points in the first 10 minutes against the Roadrunners. The UTEP and UTSA contests marked O’Reilly’s 17th and 18th games this season shooting 50 percent or better from the floor. She leads the Owls in shooting (.495) and is averaging 4.4 rebounds per game. It is the first C-USA weekly award in O’Reilly's career.
2016-17 C-USA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HONOREES
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
N14 Lefty Webster, Charlotte | Shayna Gore, Marshall
N21 Tashia Brown, WKU
N28 Jennie Simms, ODU
D5 Jennie Simms, ODU
D12 Grace Hunter, Charlotte
D19 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
D23 Ciara Gregory, Charlotte
J2 Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee
J9 Grace Hunter, Charlotte
J16 Kristian Hudson, FIU | Brittanny Dinkins, USM
J23 Alex Johnson, Middle Tennessee | Tesha Smith, UTSA
J30 Loryn Goodwin, UTSA
F6 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
F13 Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee
F20 Sparkle Taylor, UTEP
F27 Tesha Smith, UTSA
FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK
N14 Miyah Barnes, UAB
N21 Miyah Barnes, UAB
N28 Alexis Gordon, FIU
D5 Marie Benson, UTSA
D12 Ashley Saintigene, Marshall
D19 Whitney Creech, WKU
D23 Ashley Saintigene, Marshall
J2 Ashley Saintigene, Marshall
J9 Shonte Hailes, Southern Miss | Rachael Childress, UAB
J16 Alexis Gordon, FIU
J23 Rachael Childress, UAB
J30 Zuzanna Puc, UTEP
F6 Rachael Childress, UAB
F13 Gabby Ozoude, Rice
F20 Rachael Childress, UAB
F27 Katelyn O’Reilly, Florida Atlantic
HONOR ROLL
Given to first runner-up in weekly voting for C-USA Player of the Week
N14 Loryn Goodwin, UTSA
N21 None
N28 Brittanny Dinkins, Southern Miss
D5 Lefty Webster, Charlotte
D12 Ivy Brown, WKU
D19 Alex Johnson, Middle Tennessee
D23 Loryn Goodwin, UTSA
J2 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
J9 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
J16 None
J23 None
J30 Keri Jewett-Giles, Southern Miss
F6 Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee
F13 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
F20 Nicole Iademarco, Rice
F27 Kendall Noble, WKU