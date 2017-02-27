Conference USA Women's Basketball Players of the Week

Conference USA

IRVING, Texas – UTSA center Tesha Smith collected C-USA Player of the Week honors after setting the program's single-game scoring record with 41 points against Florida Atlantic. The senior averaged 26.5 points and 9.0 boards on the week. The C-USA Freshman of the Week award went to Florida Atlantic forward Katelyn O’Reilly, who averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Owls in their trip to Texas. The Noblesville, Indiana, native shot .500 from beyond the arc on eight attempts and was 9-of-18 from the field. Honorable mention goes to WKU guard Kendall Noble, who put together her team-leading sixth 20-point game of the season against Charlotte. The decorated senior remains the only Division I player averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals this season. Awards are chosen by a vote from a panel representing the 14 member schools.



PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TESHA SMITH, UTSA

Senior, Center | San Antonio, Texas

Smith set the single-game scoring record against Florida Atlantic with a career high 41 points, 30 of which came in the first half. She recorded her sixth double-double of the season - the 20th of her career - against FIU and is one away from tying the program record of 21 set by Monica Gibbs. The senior paced the team over the week with 26.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and has 20 games in double figures on the season. It is the second C-USA Player of the Week honor in Smith’s career and her third weekly award (C-USA Freshman of the Week, Feb. 24, 2014).



FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

KATELYN O’REILLY, FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Freshman, Forward | Moulton, Alabama

O’Reilly pieced together a solid week, averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 28.5 minutes of play. Against UTSA, the freshman had a team-high 19 points, a new career best. She shot a perfect 3-for-3 overall and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc in the third quarter while starting with seven points in the first 10 minutes against the Roadrunners. The UTEP and UTSA contests marked O’Reilly’s 17th and 18th games this season shooting 50 percent or better from the floor. She leads the Owls in shooting (.495) and is averaging 4.4 rebounds per game. It is the first C-USA weekly award in O’Reilly's career.



2016-17 C-USA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HONOREES

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

N14 Lefty Webster, Charlotte | Shayna Gore, Marshall

N21 Tashia Brown, WKU

N28 Jennie Simms, ODU

D5 Jennie Simms, ODU

D12 Grace Hunter, Charlotte

D19 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion

D23 Ciara Gregory, Charlotte

J2 Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee

J9 Grace Hunter, Charlotte

J16 Kristian Hudson, FIU | Brittanny Dinkins, USM

J23 Alex Johnson, Middle Tennessee | Tesha Smith, UTSA

J30 Loryn Goodwin, UTSA

F6 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion

F13 Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee

F20 Sparkle Taylor, UTEP

F27 Tesha Smith, UTSA



FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK

N14 Miyah Barnes, UAB

N21 Miyah Barnes, UAB

N28 Alexis Gordon, FIU

D5 Marie Benson, UTSA

D12 Ashley Saintigene, Marshall

D19 Whitney Creech, WKU

D23 Ashley Saintigene, Marshall

J2 Ashley Saintigene, Marshall

J9 Shonte Hailes, Southern Miss | Rachael Childress, UAB

J16 Alexis Gordon, FIU

J23 Rachael Childress, UAB

J30 Zuzanna Puc, UTEP

F6 Rachael Childress, UAB

F13 Gabby Ozoude, Rice

F20 Rachael Childress, UAB

F27 Katelyn O’Reilly, Florida Atlantic



HONOR ROLL

Given to first runner-up in weekly voting for C-USA Player of the Week

N14 Loryn Goodwin, UTSA

N21 None

N28 Brittanny Dinkins, Southern Miss

D5 Lefty Webster, Charlotte

D12 Ivy Brown, WKU

D19 Alex Johnson, Middle Tennessee

D23 Loryn Goodwin, UTSA

J2 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion

J9 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion

J16 None

J23 None

J30 Keri Jewett-Giles, Southern Miss

F6 Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee

F13 Jennie Simms, Old Dominion

F20 Nicole Iademarco, Rice

F27 Kendall Noble, WKU