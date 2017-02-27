Conference USA Men's Basketball Players of the Week
Southern Miss and North Texas land players on the list.
Conference USA
IRVING, Texas -- Southern Miss senior Quinton Campbell earned his first career C-USA Player of the Week honor, averaging a double-double in a pair of games that helped seal the Golden Eagles’ invite to the C-USA Men’s Basketball Championship presented by MetroPCS. North Texas produced the C-USA Freshman of the Week winner for the fourth-straight week as A.J. Lawson received his third honor of the season. Lawson shot 51.7 percent from the field and averaged 16 points and 8.5 rebounds. Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
QUINTON CAMPBELL, SOUTHERN MISS
Redshirt Senior, 6-7, 192, G/F, Wilmer, Alabama
Campbell was electric for the Golden Eagles, averaging a double-double on the road against Rice and North Texas. He scored 18 points on Thursday as Southern Miss rallied from a 14-point deficit with 13 minutes to play to send the game into overtime, before dropping a 72-71 decision to the Owls. Campbell played 39 minutes in that marathon. The loss surely motivated him on Saturday, as Campbell scored his team’s first 11 points en route to a 24-point, 13-rebound game in a 76-53 win at North Texas. The 13 boards tied a career-high, as did his 10 field goals. It was Southern Miss’ largest margin of victory on the road in the Doc Sadler era as the Golden Eagles earned their bid to the C-USA Men’s Basketball Championship. This is Campbell’s first career C-USA Player of the Week honor.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
A.J. LAWSON, NORTH TEXAS
Freshman, 6-5, 185, G, Bryan, Texas
Lawson finished the week averaging 16 points per game, including a 17-point, 10-rebound effort against Southern Miss on Feb. 25 for his second double-double of the season. The Bryan, Texas native, also pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game in two games and came away with three steals against Louisiana Tech. Lawson shot 51.9 percent from the field (14-for-27) and scored in double-figures in both games for the 17th time this season. This is Lawson’s third C-USA Freshman of the Week honor and the fourth week in a row that the Mean Green have taken home the award.
C-USA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
N14: Egor Koulechov, Rice
N21: Dominic Artis, UTEP
N28: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee
D5: Marcus Evans, Rice
D12: Jon Elmore, Marshall
D19: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee
D26: Stevie Browning, Marshall
J2: Reggie Upshaw Jr., Middle Tennessee
J9: Ryan Taylor, Marshall
J16: William Lee, UAB
J23: Jon Davis, Charlotte
J30: Matt Willms, UTEP
F6: Justin Johnson, WKU
F13: Marcus Evans, Rice
F20: Paul Thomas, UTEP
F27: Quinton Campbell, Southern Miss
C-USA FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK
N14: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
N21: Byron Frohnen, UTSA
N28: Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic
D5: Najee Garvin, Charlotte
D12: Deon Barrett, UTEP
D19: A.J. Lawson, North Texas
D26: Byron Frohnen, UTSA
Jalen Harris, Louisiana Tech
J2: Quentin Jackson Jr., Charlotte
J9: Giovanni De Nicolao, UTSA
J16: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
J23: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
J30: Byron Frohnen, UTSA
F6: A.J. Lawson, North Texas
F13: Ryan Woolridge, North Texas
F20: Ryan Woolridge, North Texas
F27: A.J. Lawson, North Texas
