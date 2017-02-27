Conference USA Men's Basketball Players of the Week

Conference USA

IRVING, Texas -- Southern Miss senior Quinton Campbell earned his first career C-USA Player of the Week honor, averaging a double-double in a pair of games that helped seal the Golden Eagles’ invite to the C-USA Men’s Basketball Championship presented by MetroPCS. North Texas produced the C-USA Freshman of the Week winner for the fourth-straight week as A.J. Lawson received his third honor of the season. Lawson shot 51.7 percent from the field and averaged 16 points and 8.5 rebounds. Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.



PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QUINTON CAMPBELL, SOUTHERN MISS

Redshirt Senior, 6-7, 192, G/F, Wilmer, Alabama

Campbell was electric for the Golden Eagles, averaging a double-double on the road against Rice and North Texas. He scored 18 points on Thursday as Southern Miss rallied from a 14-point deficit with 13 minutes to play to send the game into overtime, before dropping a 72-71 decision to the Owls. Campbell played 39 minutes in that marathon. The loss surely motivated him on Saturday, as Campbell scored his team’s first 11 points en route to a 24-point, 13-rebound game in a 76-53 win at North Texas. The 13 boards tied a career-high, as did his 10 field goals. It was Southern Miss’ largest margin of victory on the road in the Doc Sadler era as the Golden Eagles earned their bid to the C-USA Men’s Basketball Championship. This is Campbell’s first career C-USA Player of the Week honor.



FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

A.J. LAWSON, NORTH TEXAS

Freshman, 6-5, 185, G, Bryan, Texas

Lawson finished the week averaging 16 points per game, including a 17-point, 10-rebound effort against Southern Miss on Feb. 25 for his second double-double of the season. The Bryan, Texas native, also pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game in two games and came away with three steals against Louisiana Tech. Lawson shot 51.9 percent from the field (14-for-27) and scored in double-figures in both games for the 17th time this season. This is Lawson’s third C-USA Freshman of the Week honor and the fourth week in a row that the Mean Green have taken home the award.





C-USA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

N14: Egor Koulechov, Rice

N21: Dominic Artis, UTEP

N28: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D5: Marcus Evans, Rice

D12: Jon Elmore, Marshall

D19: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D26: Stevie Browning, Marshall

J2: Reggie Upshaw Jr., Middle Tennessee

J9: Ryan Taylor, Marshall

J16: William Lee, UAB

J23: Jon Davis, Charlotte

J30: Matt Willms, UTEP

F6: Justin Johnson, WKU

F13: Marcus Evans, Rice

F20: Paul Thomas, UTEP

F27: Quinton Campbell, Southern Miss



C-USA FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK

N14: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

N21: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

N28: Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic

D5: Najee Garvin, Charlotte

D12: Deon Barrett, UTEP

D19: A.J. Lawson, North Texas

D26: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

Jalen Harris, Louisiana Tech

J2: Quentin Jackson Jr., Charlotte

J9: Giovanni De Nicolao, UTSA

J16: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

J23: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

J30: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

F6: A.J. Lawson, North Texas

F13: Ryan Woolridge, North Texas

F20: Ryan Woolridge, North Texas

F27: A.J. Lawson, North Texas





