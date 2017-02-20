Conference USA Men's Basketball Players of the Week
Stars from Week 16 UTEP-North Texas clash earn conference recognition.
IRVING, Texas -- UTEP sophomore forward Paul Thomas earned his first C-USA Player of the Week honors, putting together back-to-back double-doubles as the Miners won a pair of games and six of their last seven.
North Texas guard Ryan Woolridge repeated as the C-USA Freshman of the Week. Woolridge registered his first career double-double (and was one assist shy of a triple-double) with 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists against Thomas and his UTEP team. Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
PAUL THOMAS, UTEP
Sophomore, 6-8, 200, F, Humble, Texas
Thomas put together back-to-back double-doubles in leading UTEP to a pair of road victories last week. He averaged 20.0 points and 12.5 rebounds, shooting 68 percent (17-for-25) from the field and 85.7 percent (6-for-7) from the line. He also collected five assists, a block and four steals over 69 minutes (34.5 mpg) of action. First, Thomas established career-highs for points (23) and rebounds (14), making 10-of-16 shots in a 77-71 victory at North Texas Feb. 16. He added four assists and two steals while playing 40 minutes in the overtime game.
Thomas led UTEP in scoring for the first time in his career, and became the second Miner to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists in a game this season. Two days later, he scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and pulled down 11 rebounds with two steals over 29 minutes in a 79-71 triumph at Rice. Thomas scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half against the Owls. This is the first C-USA Player of the Week honor for Thomas.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
RYAN WOOLRIDGE, NORTH TEXAS
Freshman, 6-3, 175, G, Mansfield, Texas
Woolridge had another standout week to repeat as the C-USA Freshman of the Week. He averaged 14 points, 7.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.5 steals in two games last week. Woolridge finished one assist shy of a triple-double against UTEP with 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. The last triple-double recorded at North Texas was in 1993.
The Mansfield, Texas, native helped North Texas defeat UTSA with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and made eight swipes (one shy of tying the school record). Woolridge also finished the week shooting 10-for-15 (66.7 percent) from the field and earned his first double-double against UTEP. This is Woolridge’s second C-USA Freshman of the Week honor.
C-USA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
N14: Egor Koulechov, Rice
N21: Dominic Artis, UTEP
N28: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee
D5: Marcus Evans, Rice
D12: Jon Elmore, Marshall
D19: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee
D26: Stevie Browning, Marshall
J2: Reggie Upshaw Jr., Middle Tennessee
J9: Ryan Taylor, Marshall
J16: William Lee, UAB
J23: Jon Davis, Charlotte
J30: Matt Willms, UTEP
F6: Justin Johnson, WKU
F13: Marcus Evans, Rice
F20: Paul Thomas, UTEP
C-USA FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK
N14: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
N21: Byron Frohnen, UTSA
N28: Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic
D5: Najee Garvin, Charlotte
D12: Deon Barrett, UTEP
D19: A.J. Lawson, North Texas
D26: Byron Frohnen, UTSA
Jalen Harris, Louisiana Tech
J2: Quentin Jackson Jr., Charlotte
J9: Giovanni De Nicolao, UTSA
J16: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
J23: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
J30: Byron Frohnen, UTSA
F6: A.J. Lawson, North Texas
F13: Ryan Woolridge, North Texas
F20: Ryan Woolridge, North Texas
FOLLOW US, LIKE US
Fans can follow C-USA online on Twitter @Conference_USA or @CUSAMBK, with the hashtag #CUSAMBK or #AllDayCUSA, on Facebook and Instagram.
2016-17 C-USA Men's Basketball Fact Book
More information on your favorite team can also be found on the school web sites:
NORTH TEXAS | OLD DOMINION | RICE | SOUTHERN MISS | UAB | UTEP | UTSA | WKU