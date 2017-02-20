Conference USA Men's Basketball Players of the Week

IRVING, Texas -- UTEP sophomore forward Paul Thomas earned his first C-USA Player of the Week honors, putting together back-to-back double-doubles as the Miners won a pair of games and six of their last seven.

North Texas guard Ryan Woolridge repeated as the C-USA Freshman of the Week. Woolridge registered his first career double-double (and was one assist shy of a triple-double) with 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists against Thomas and his UTEP team. Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.



PLAYER OF THE WEEK

PAUL THOMAS, UTEP

Sophomore, 6-8, 200, F, Humble, Texas

Thomas put together back-to-back double-doubles in leading UTEP to a pair of road victories last week. He averaged 20.0 points and 12.5 rebounds, shooting 68 percent (17-for-25) from the field and 85.7 percent (6-for-7) from the line. He also collected five assists, a block and four steals over 69 minutes (34.5 mpg) of action. First, Thomas established career-highs for points (23) and rebounds (14), making 10-of-16 shots in a 77-71 victory at North Texas Feb. 16. He added four assists and two steals while playing 40 minutes in the overtime game.

Thomas led UTEP in scoring for the first time in his career, and became the second Miner to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists in a game this season. Two days later, he scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and pulled down 11 rebounds with two steals over 29 minutes in a 79-71 triumph at Rice. Thomas scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half against the Owls. This is the first C-USA Player of the Week honor for Thomas.



FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

RYAN WOOLRIDGE, NORTH TEXAS

Freshman, 6-3, 175, G, Mansfield, Texas

Woolridge had another standout week to repeat as the C-USA Freshman of the Week. He averaged 14 points, 7.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.5 steals in two games last week. Woolridge finished one assist shy of a triple-double against UTEP with 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. The last triple-double recorded at North Texas was in 1993.

The Mansfield, Texas, native helped North Texas defeat UTSA with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and made eight swipes (one shy of tying the school record). Woolridge also finished the week shooting 10-for-15 (66.7 percent) from the field and earned his first double-double against UTEP. This is Woolridge’s second C-USA Freshman of the Week honor.





C-USA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

N14: Egor Koulechov, Rice

N21: Dominic Artis, UTEP

N28: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D5: Marcus Evans, Rice

D12: Jon Elmore, Marshall

D19: JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee

D26: Stevie Browning, Marshall

J2: Reggie Upshaw Jr., Middle Tennessee

J9: Ryan Taylor, Marshall

J16: William Lee, UAB

J23: Jon Davis, Charlotte

J30: Matt Willms, UTEP

F6: Justin Johnson, WKU

F13: Marcus Evans, Rice

F20: Paul Thomas, UTEP



C-USA FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK

N14: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

N21: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

N28: Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic

D5: Najee Garvin, Charlotte

D12: Deon Barrett, UTEP

D19: A.J. Lawson, North Texas

D26: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

Jalen Harris, Louisiana Tech

J2: Quentin Jackson Jr., Charlotte

J9: Giovanni De Nicolao, UTSA

J16: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

J23: DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

J30: Byron Frohnen, UTSA

F6: A.J. Lawson, North Texas

F13: Ryan Woolridge, North Texas

F20: Ryan Woolridge, North Texas



FOLLOW US, LIKE US

Fans can follow C-USA online on Twitter @Conference_USA or @CUSAMBK, with the hashtag #CUSAMBK or #AllDayCUSA, on Facebook and Instagram.



2016-17 C-USA Men's Basketball Fact Book



More information on your favorite team can also be found on the school web sites: