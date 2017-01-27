Conference USA Jan. 26 Men's Basketball Recap and Can't Miss Weekend Matches

Conference USA

Middle Tennessee remained unbeaten in Conference USA play with a 72-56 victory over Southern Miss. The Blue Raiders are now 18-3 on the season. Tonight’s results also created a three-way tie for second place in the C-USA standings as Marshall won its 12th-straight home game, defeating UTSA 92-71. The Herd is now tied with UAB and Louisiana Tech after the Blazers earned a 79-70 win.



Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and Old Dominion each picked up key road wins as we near the midpoint of the conference slate, while WKU snapped a four-game skid with a 65-62 win over UTEP.



Standings/Results [PDF]



Statistics [PDF]



THURSDAY’S RESULTS

at (RV) Middle Tennessee 72, Southern Miss 56

at Marshall 92, UTSA 71

Florida Atlantic 83, at FIU 65

Charlotte 82, at North Texas 81

Old Dominion 80, at Rice 72

at WKU 65, UTEP 62

at UAB 79, Louisiana Tech 70



SHOOTING STARS

(RV) MIDDLE TENNESSEE 72, SOUTHERN MISS 56: Junior Giddy Potts (Athens, Ala.) led MT with 19 points and eight rebounds as the Blue Raiders improved to 8-0 in Conference USA play, and 18-3 overall, with a 72-56 win over Southern Miss. Freshman G Tyrik Dixon (Bentonville, Ark.) tossed in a career-high 21 points. Sophomore G Cortez Edwards (Kissimmee, Fla.) matched Dixon with a career-best 21 for the Golden Eagles.

MARSHALL 92, UTSA 71: Five Marshall players scored in double-figures as the Herd improved to 11-0 at home with a 92-71 victory over UTSA. Senior Austin Loop (South Webster, Ohio) nailed six three-pointers and led the way with 18 points. Loop needs just two more treys to set the school record for three-pointers made, and six more to enter the top 10 in C-USA history. Junior Jon Elmore (Charleston, W.Va.) registered his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 assists. UTSA junior G Gino Littles (Phoenix, Ariz.) neared a double-double himself with a season-high 15 points and a career-best eight rebounds. Freshman Mitar Stanojevic (Belgrade, Serbia) reached double figures for the first time in his career with 10 points, going 5-for-5 from the floor, all in the second half.

UAB 79, LOUISIANA TECH 70: UAB snapped Louisiana Tech’s four-game win streak with a 79-70 victory at Bartow Arena. Both teams are now tied with Marshall for second place in the C-USA standings. Senior Dirk Williams (Homewood, Ala.) led the Blazers with 17 points and junior Chris Cokley (Savannah, Ga.) added 15. William Lee (Plantersville, Ala.) registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards. LA Tech senior Erik McCree (Orlando, Fla.) posted his conference-best 10th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

WKU 65, UTEP 62: WKU got back on the winning track, edging UTEP, 65-62, behind a 25-point performance from graduate transfer Pancake Thomas (Baton Rouge, La.). Thomas has now scored 1,021 career points, including his season at WKU as well as stints at New Mexico and Hartford. Junior Justin Johnson (Hazard, Ky.) recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. UTEP had its three-game win streak come to an end. Senior Matt Willms (Leamington, Ontario) was 13-of-16 from the field and finished with a game-high 27 points.

OLD DOMINION 80, RICE 72: In his first appearance following a Jan. 5 injury, junior Brandan Stith (Lawrenceville, Va.) recorded his 18th career double-double to lead the Monarchs to an 80-72 road win at Rice. Stith scored 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds. Sophomore F Zoran Talley (Merrillville, Ind.) added 15 points, six assists and four rebounds. Junior G Randy Haynes (Dumfries, Va.) scored a career-high 14 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Rice connected on a season-high 16 three-pointers on the night. Sophomore Marcus Evans (Chesapeake, Va.) led the Owls with 23 points, including 6-of-7 shooting from deep.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 83, FIU 65: Florida Atlantic accomplished the sweep over its Sunshine State rival with an 83-65 victory at FIU Thursday night. Senior Adonis Filer (Chicago, Ill.) and sophomore Gerdarius Troutman (Butler, Ga.) tossed in 18 points apiece to help the Owls snap a four-game losing skid. FAU made a 15-1 run midway through the second half to pull away for the win. Senior Donte McGill (Newark, Del.) led the Panthers with 15 points.

CHARLOTTE 82, NORTH TEXAS 81: Reigning C-USA Player of the Week Jon Davis (Upper Marlboro, Md.) scored 19 points to lead six 49ers in double-figure scoring as Charlotte rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat host North Texas, 82-81. The 49ers were especially hot from the free throw line in the second half, hitting 17-of-18 shots. Junior G Austin Ajukwa (Columbia, S.C.) registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Mean Green freshman A.J. Lawson (Bryan, Texas) had a big night with a game-high 23 points and 12 boards.