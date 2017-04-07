Can't Miss: Madrid Boils Over

Saturday

Atleti look for consolation as Real Madrid face business end of season

Despite being in the midst of history, Atletico Madrid still feel like they're playing catch up in the city of Madrid. Indeed, in LaLiga, they quiet literally are.

Diego Simeone's men are seeking a fourth stright LaLiga win at Bernabeu. No team has done that in history, and more to the point they've not even done it three times. That list includes Barcelona too.

However, it's Atleti who have heartbreak written all over them still. Three straight seasons have seen them lose their cross city rivals in the Champions League, with two of those coming in the final.

Then when it comes to the league Atleti have failed to hit the heights of previous seasons, and even a win here would only cut the gap to seven points between them and leaders Real Madrid.

No team has won more points in 2017 than Atleti, and sending an advantage to Barcelona with a win at the Bernabeu might prove to be some slight consolation for Simeone's side.

Real Madrid meanwhile will not have wanted this game right now, as they face a two week spell that Zinedine Zidane has already labelled the make or break point of the season.

Zidane's side have a two-point lead and a game in hand over Barcelona, but in El Clasico on April 23 there is a significant chance for things to be turned around.

Throw in the fact in between those games Los Blancos also have the small matter of a two legged quarter-final tie in the Champions League with Bayern Munich, and you'll see why Zidane is offering caution.

"You have to have ambition and belief to win titles. As of today we can win both the Champions League and La Liga." blustered Sergio Ramos midweek. Indeed, at Real Madrid, not winning everything is a failure.

Malaga look to build on vital win but face a confident Barça

Barcelona's continue to chase as they face Malaga on Saturday in what could prove to be a tricky away trip.

Despite a two point lead over Barcelona, there is the fact Real Madrid face a testing Madrid Derby just hours before things get underway at La Rosaleda. There, Atleti could have a big say in where the title ends up but Barca must also keep up their end of the bargain.

A stunning performance against Sevilla midweek, in which MSN showed all their attacking attributes, showed that Barca are ready to finish the season strongly. Lionel Messi's brace particularly stood out and with the three goals it made it 88 goals in their 30 league matches for Luis Enrique's men.

Malaga meanwhile won their biggest game of the season midweek as they triumphed over Sporting Gijon while on the road, with Sandro - an ex-Barca man - scoring the only goal in a relegation slugfest.

It was only Malaga's second win in their last 19 matches in all competitions. Can they add another in the most unlikely of circumstances?

