Español
On Demand
Bundesliga
Bongarts

RB Leipzig's Naby Keita To Face Schalke Amid Early Liverpool Move Reports

A deal for Keita, believed to be worth £48million, has been set for the end of the season.

Naby Keita will play for RB Leipzig against Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday, despite reports his transfer to Liverpool will be moved forward.

A deal for Keita, believed to be worth £48million, has been set for the end of the season, with Jurgen Klopp previously denying the Anfield club would try to complete the move during the January transfer window.

But reports suggest Liverpool - cash-rich following this week's club-record sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona - are keen to negotiate with Leipzig over an early switch for the midfielder, which it is claimed could cost an extra £18m.

However, Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl told reporters on Thursday that Keita remains a part of his plans for the foreseeable future.

"We've always said that there is no reason for us to let him go earlier," Hasenhuttl said.

"So he will play at the weekend against Schalke.

"Keita's job is to play football. I have no doubt that he will not do that on Saturday."

Leipzig face a battle for Champions League qualification, sitting fifth in the Bundesliga ahead of the return from a mid-season break.

Premier League Liverpool Bundesliga Jurgen Klopp News RB Leipzig
Previous Santos Closing In On Gabigol Return
Read
Santos Closing In On Gabigol Return
Next Spurs Vow Not To Sell Stars Before Next Season
Read
Spurs Vow Not To Sell Stars Before Next Season