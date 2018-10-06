Kovac: Bayern Munich "Not Trying As A Team"

Niko Kovac has cited Bayern Munich's failure to play as a team as the reason for their shock 3-0 home defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

After winning his first seven matches in charge of the club, Kovac has now failed to guide his side to victory in three domestic games on the spin – a run that leaves them four points behind early Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Niko Kovac: "We started well in the first ten minutes and then made too many individual mistakes. And then we concede goals like that. Three shots, three goals."

Kovac's men looked sluggish from the outset and found themselves two down after just 16 minutes, Alassane Plea and Lars Stindl – making his first appearance of the season – finishing emphatically past Manuel Neuer.

Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside in the second period, but any dramatic comeback from Bayern would have been harsh on the visitors, who were deserving winners and added gloss to the scoreline late on through Patrick Herrmann.

The pressure on Kovac will intensify after such a humbling defeat and the coach has identified the lack of unity in the team as something he will address in a bid to reverse their fortunes.

Kovac: "Congratulations to Borussia. The goals in the first half unsettled us. We have to live with the defeat."

"I think everyone tried, but right now we're not trying as a team, you have to act as a unit," he told Sky Sport.

"At the moment, we are making too many individual mistakes, which brings a certain amount of uncertainty to the team. Sometimes you have good times and you have bad times.

"I'm responsible for it and I'm up to the task, we have to improve as soon as possible."

Thomas Muller – who was substituted at half-time along with Arjen Robben – has described the Bundesliga champions' plight as "brutal" and believes the impending international break has come at the perfect time.

"The situation is brutal for us, because we are already making some effort, but we are not doing the right things," he said.

"The international break may be quite good, and then we need points."