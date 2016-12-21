Julian Green Leaves Bayern Munich For Stuttgart

Stuttgart have announced the signing of Julian Green from Bayern Munich on a three-year deal.

The United States international has joined the 2.Bundesliga promotion hopefuls for an undisclosed fee after making only two DFB-Pokal appearances under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

"I came to FC Bayern into their Under-15s and I dreamed of becoming a professional. And I did that," Green, who will wear the number 37 shirt, told Stuttgart's official website.

"Over the past three years, I've built up a lot of experience. That was good and I'm grateful for that.

"I've seen all their games over the last month and I think I'm in good hands with VFB, and I can set new goals for myself.

Julian Green is heading to Stuttgart. At 21, he needed to make move for more playing time & Stuttgart is in hunt for promotion. It was time https://t.co/9qz9Q6JZd1 — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) December 21, 2016

"This is a great club. I'm looking forward to the challenge, the new city and my new team-mates. And, above all, I want to support the team in the second half of the season."

Stuttgart official Jan Schindelmeiser added: "Julian can be used in several positions in the attacking area. He had some top coaching at FC Bayern.

"We see further potential in his development. He can revive our play with his speed."

Green was on loan at Stuttgart for much of the 2014-15 season, athough he spent the majority of that time working with the B team.

He could make his debut in the league match away to St. Pauli on January 29.