English
Español
On Demand
Bundesliga
Bongarts

Injured James Rodriguez Misses RB Leipzig Showdown

The Colombia international has not travelled with the rest of the squad after picking up the problem.

Bayern Munich have confirmed James Rodriguez will miss Wednesday's DFB-Pokal showdown with RB Leipzig with a back injury.

The Colombia international has not travelled with the rest of the squad after picking up the problem.

The news is another blow to head coach Jupp Heynckes, whose side has been beset with injuries in recent weeks.

Thomas Muller is facing three weeks out with a thigh problem, while Franck Ribery and Manuel Neuer are long-term absentees with respective knee and foot injuries and Juan Bernat is yet to appear this season.

Kingsley Coman could start the game in Leipzig if he has recovered from a bruised knee, though, while Mats Hummels (ankle) is expected to be fit and Javi Martinez is likely to return.

Bayern Munchen Bayern Munich Bundesliga News RB Leipzig
Previous Erik Lamela Still Not Ready For Spurs Return
Read
Erik Lamela Still Not Ready For Spurs Return
Next Top 5 Goals: Gustavo, Cavani, Fajr, Marcelo & Gued
Read
Top 5 Goals: Gustavo, Cavani, Fajr, Marcelo & Guedes

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker