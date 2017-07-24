Chicharito Introduced At West Ham

OMNISPORT



Javier Hernandez has completed his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to West Ham in a deal worth £16million

The 29-year-old joins the Premier League club on a three-year deal after completing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Mexico striker Hernandez scored 39 goals in two seasons with Leverkusen and becomes West Ham's fourth signing of the transfer window.

Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart and Marko Arnautovic have also joined Slaven Bilic's side in the close-season.

Hernandez moved to Leverkusen from Manchester United in 2015 following a loan spell with Real Madrid.

He won the Premier League twice at United and helped them to the 2011 Champions League final, where they were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona.