Carlo Ancelotti Brands Arturo Vidal To Chelsea Speculation 'Nonsense'

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has labelled talk of Arturo Vidal moving to Chelsea as nonsense.

Vidal, who played under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Juventus, fuelled speculation over a switch from the Bundesliga champions to the Premier League leaders when he liked an Instagram post from a Chelsea fan page regarding rumours of a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Adiós Dubai!!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 maravillosas vacaciones junto a mi familia🏊🏽🌞🏊🏽🌞!!! Ahora volver a la realidad!!!⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BnJjwhpVgX — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) January 3, 2017

But, asked about the possibility of Vidal leaving for Chelsea at Bayern's training camp in Doha, Ancelotti replied: "This is absolute nonsense."

The Chile attacking midfielder has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, scoring three goals.