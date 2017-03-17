Bundesliga
Bongarts

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke Glad To Avoid Bayern Munich

Dortmund overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit in their last-16 meeting with Benfica.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke was pleased to avoid an all-Bundesliga clash against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Thomas Tuchel's side were drawn against Monaco.

Dortmund overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit in their last-16 meeting with Benfica, romping to a 4-0 success back on home soil thanks largely to Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's hat-trick.

And Aubameyang will go up against one of his old clubs in the last eight after Monaco prevailed on away goals in a thrilling tie with Manchester City that ended 6-6 on aggregate.

While Watzke was relieved to miss domestic rivals Bayern in the quarter-finals, he preached caution regarding the prospect of facing the free-scoring Ligue 1 leaders, with Dortmund to host the opening leg next month.

"We wanted to avoid Bayern, and I think they wanted to avoid us," he said. "From that perspective, it is a good draw.

"I saw Monaco's match against Manchester City and I am aware that they have a goal difference of +58 in the league.

"It's a difficult match. At this level, it doesn't really matter if you play at home first."
Previous Mehmet Scholl Earmarks Christian Pulisic for Futur
Read
Mehmet Scholl Earmarks Christian Pulisic for Future Bayern Munich Move
Next