Arjen Robben Relaxed Over Bayern Contract Talks As Other Clubs Circle

Arjen Robben is "relaxed" about his Bayern Munich future, but the winger's father has confirmed there is interest from elsewhere in the 33-year-old.

Robben's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the Dutchman has previously indicated he is considering an early retirement.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed in December that contract talks with Robben and Franck Ribery - whose deal is also expiring - were in the works.

But Robben is unconcerned about the prospect of becoming a free agent at the end of the campaign, with Bayern 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

"There have been no talks with the club yet," Robben told Kicker. "But I am relaxed about it.

"The most important thing is to stay healthy, focus on the sporting situation and play my games."

Should six-time Bundesliga winner Robben be available on a free transfer, the former Netherlands international would likely be in demand - backed up by suggestions from his father.

"We're calmly waiting for the situation to develop," Hans Robben said.

"Bayern will come to us sooner or later, there is no deadline.

"Still we wish to have clarity in the near future. There are some requests for Arjen."