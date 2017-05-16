Real Madrid Target Vinicius Junior Signs New Flamengo Deal

Real Madrid target Vinicius Junior has signed a new contract with Flamengo, increasing his release clause.

Vinicius, 16, made his professional debut for the Brazilian giants on Saturday, coming on against Atletico Mineiro.

The forward is tipped to join Madrid, with reports in Spain suggesting a deal is done for the teenager to make a €45million move in June 2018.

Vinicius Junior has renewed his contract with Flamengo until 2022, this is part of what was agreed for him to move to Real Madrid. https://t.co/DWlufm6RTY — Paulo Freitas (@Cynegeticus) May 15, 2017

Flamengo announced a new deal for Vinicius on Monday, with a salary readjustment and increase in his release clause from €30m to €45m.

Vinicius has starred at youth level for Flamengo and for Brazil's Under-17s.

He scored seven goals for his victorious Brazil side in the South American Under-17 championships earlier this year.