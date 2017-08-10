Real Madrid-Bound Vinicius Scores First Professional Goal For Flamengo

Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior gave Real Madrid fans a glimpse of the future after scoring his first professional goal for Flamengo.

Vinicius is set to join Madrid in 2019 after signing a deal reportedly worth €45million with the LaLiga and Champions League titleholders in May.

The 17-year-old cannot link up with Madrid until his 18th birthday next year, though Zinedine Zidane's men plan for the youngster to remain at Flamengo until July 2019 unless both clubs agree otherwise.

In the meantime, Vinicius showed what Madrid can expect with a goal in Flamengo's 5-0 rout of Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

Today we witnessed Vinicius Jr's first goal as a professional. We hope it's the first of many! #FLAxPLT pic.twitter.com/SbY3YDhZQZ — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) August 10, 2017

Vinicius sealed Flamengo's 10-2 aggregate victory and passage into the last 16 after firing a half-volley into the net with 17 minutes remaining in Rio de Janeiro.

"I'm very happy for scoring, but now I have to come back tomorrow and work hard ahead of the next match", he said afterwards for Fox Sports Brasil.

"I'm going to celebrate, perhaps eating out. But there's little time for that, tomorrow we have to train again."

Vinicius only made his professional debut in May before agreeing a transfer to Madrid.