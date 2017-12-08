Pacquiao: Initial Talks Held For McGregor Fight

OMNISPORT

Manny Pacquiao has revealed that preliminary talks have taken place regarding a possible bout with Conor McGregor in 2018.

UFC superstar McGregor made a high-profile switch to the boxing ring in August, when he was stopped in the 10th round by pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas.

In the boxing world, reports tonight Manny Pacquiao -39 later this month - has confirmed he's opened talks to fight Conor McGregor in April next year. — Jim White (@JimWhite) December 8, 2017

Last month, UFC president Dana White expressed doubts over whether McGregor would ever return to the octagon, and it seems the Irishman will not be short of options if he decides to box again.

Paulie Malignaggi, who sparred with McGregor in the lead-up to the Mayweather fight, before the pair had a falling out, has also expressed his interest in a showdown.

Last month, Pacquiao appeared to hint at a possible McGregor contest, tweeting a picture of the Irishman along with the caption: "Happy Thanksgiving @TheNotoriousMMA Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018" and when asked if there had been any talks between the two camps, the Filipino replied: "Initially, but we have not yet had any follow-up conversations.

"If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is okay with both of us."