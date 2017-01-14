Mayweather offered $25m to fight McGregor

OMNISPORT

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was offered $25million by UFC president Dana White to fight MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

White's offer came on Friday during an appearance on The Herd and was reportedly scoffed at by Mayweather.

The $25m guarantee is exactly $75m shy of Mayweather's demand.

While McGregor once made the same $100m demand, Mayweather said he would be willing to give the UFC champ $15m plus a cut of the pay-per-view money.

White, though, says Mayweather has never made an offer to McGregor, and that he would know.

"First of all let's cut the B.S. right from the get go," White said on The Herd.

"[Mayweather] hasn't talked to anybody about this fight. You're talking to somebody about the fight, you're talking to me. I'm the promoter. Conor McGregor is under contract to me."

White also took issue with Mayweather's claim that McGregor has never made more than $8m or $9m on any one fight.

"I'll tell you what Floyd, here's a real offer and I'm the guy, I'm the guy that can actually make the offer and I'm actually making a real offer," he said.

"We pay you $25m, we'll pay Conor $25m and then we'll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There's a real offer."