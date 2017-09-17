OMNISPORT

Gennady Golovkin has launched a scathing attack on the points decision that deemed his bout with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to be a draw, an outcome that has seen the judge responsible stood down by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The eagerly anticipated middleweight showdown in Las Vegas failed to produce a clear winner, judge Adalaide Byrd drawing widespread criticism for scoring the bout 118-110 in favour of challenger Canelo.

Dave Moretti gave it 115-113 to WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Golovkin, while Don Trella had it as a 114-114 draw.

The result prompted disbelief and anger from expert observers and armchair critics alike, and has left Byrd's top-level judging career in doubt.

"I'm not going to put her right back in," Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett was quoted as telling the Los Angeles Times.

"She'll still be in the business… but she needs to catch her breath.

"Unfortunately, she didn't do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing … but her score was too wide."

A re-match is now widely expected to be arranged in the wake of an outcome that left Golvkin distinctly unimpressed.

The world knows #andstill

Thanks to all my fans from all over the world for your support. It means a lot for me. pic.twitter.com/o7t3m2sA8H — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) September 17, 2017

"I saw [the] computer, all total punches, I saw people's reaction," he said.

"It's terrible, for me, it's terrible. This is not correct, this is very bad for the sport."

Even Canelo's promoter Oscar De La Hoya did not attempt to conceal his bemusement at Byrd's interpretation.

"These guys fought their heart out," he said.

"Gennady is a tremendous, tremendous champion and Canelo's a tremendous, tremendous champion. Everybody has their opinion but that's what made it such a great, great fight.

"The 118-110, I don't understand, I really don't. Byrd is a very competent judge but I just don't understand 118-110... 118-110 is a shocker."