Español
On Demand
Boxing

Golovkin 'Absolutely' Wants Canelo Rematch After Destroying Martirosyan

"I want everyone," Gennady Golovkin said when asked if he wanted to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez following Saturday's second-round KO of Vanes Martirosyan in California.

Getty Images

Gennady Golovkin wants to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez again after the undefeated middleweight champion destroyed stand-in opponent Vanes Martirosyan on Saturday.

Golovkin delivered a devastating second-round knockout in California after his blockbuster rematch with Alvarez was cancelled, due to the Mexican star receiving a six-month suspension for testing positive for banned substance clenbuterol.

The powerful 35-year-old Kazakh – who improved to 38-0-1 via his 34th knockout after flooring Martirosyan with a brutal combination – previously said he was unsure if there would be a rematch in September.

However, asked if he wanted to fight Alvarez following Saturday's bout at StubHub Center, Golovkin said: "Absolutely. I want everyone.

"I have lots of belts. I challenge anyone to come and take my belts. I don't care who it is. Let's clean the division out. Happy Cinco de Mayo."

Golovkin put his WBA, WBC and IBF titles on the line against Armenian-American Martirosyan,36, in his first fight since last September's split draw against Alvarez.

 

And there were no surprises as Golovkin unleashed a flurry of punches in the second round that floored Martirosyan face-first and left him down for the count.

It also saw Golovkin retain his title for a record 20th successive time – tying the division mark set by Bernard Hopkins in 2005.

"It feels great to get a knockout," said Golovkin. "Vanes is a very good fighter. He caught me a few times in the first round. In the second round, I came out all business after I felt him out in the first round."

The referee stopped the fight at one minute, 53 seconds and Martirosyan (36-4-1) added: "It was like being hit by a train. It wasn't one punch. It was all of his punches. It was the hardest I have ever been hit."

 

bein sports original Canelo Alvarez Boxing Gennady Golovkin
Previous Pelicans And Rockets Take Game 3 Wins
Read
Pelicans And Rockets Take Game 3 Wins
Next LeBron James Revels in Buzzer-Beating Basket
Read
LeBron James Revels in Buzzer-Beating Basket