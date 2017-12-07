Mariners Acquire Marlins OF Dee Gordon

OMNISPORT

The Seattle Mariners have acquired Dee Gordon in a trade from the Miami Marlins, the teams announced on Thursday.

The Marlins will receive three prospects: right-hander Nick Neidert, infielder Chris Torres and right-hander Robert Dugger. The Mariners will get Gordon along with $1 million in international pool money — the latter allowing them to make an even more compelling case to Japanese star Shohei Ohtani by offering him up to $3.55 million to sign.

A Gold Glove second baseman in 2015, Gordon will play center field in Seattle. His professional experience in the outfield consists of a handful of games for Licey in the Dominican Winter League following the 2013 MLB season.

"It's a conversation that's already occurred," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said of that move. "We're very excited about bringing on this kind of athlete … his athletic ability is obvious to those who watch, but his ability to close ground, and more specifically, his launchability, that first-step burst that Dee gets is on par with the elite center fielders in baseball. We feel like that gives him a chance to be a separator in center field."

Miami have been trying to trade away assets like Gordon in an attempt to get its payroll down under $90 million. Gordon signed a five-year $50 million contract in 2016 and Seattle will be on the hook for all of the remaining $38 million.

Gordon hit .308 with 60 stolen bases in 2017.