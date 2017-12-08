Angels Win Bidding War For Shohei Ohtani

OMNISPORT

Shohei Ohtani is heading to Los Angeles after the Angels won the race for the Japanese star's signature, his agent announced on Friday.

The Angels were one of seven contenders for Ohtani’s services — the Giants, Dodgers, Cubs, Rangers, Mariners and Padres also made bids.

"This morning, after a thorough, detailed process, Shohei Ohtani has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Angels," agent Nez Balelo said in a statement.

"Shohei is humbled and flattered by all the time and effort that so many teams put into their presentations and sincerely thanks them for their professionalism.

"In the end, he felt a strong connection with the Angels and believes they can best help him reach his goals in Major League Baseball.

"While there has been much speculation about what would drive Shohei’s decision, what mattered to him most wasn't market size, time zone or league but that he felt a true bond with the Angels. He sees this as the best environment to develop and reach the next level and attain his career goals."

In Ohtani, 23, the Angels acquire a player unlike anything seen in modern baseball before. As a right-handed pitcher, he throws a 100 mph fastball. As a left-handed batter, he hit 48 home runs with 166 RBIs, while slashing .286/.358/.500 during his five seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Japanese Pacific League.