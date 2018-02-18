Thiem Wins His Second Argentina Open Title In Buenos Aires

Dominic Thiem maintained his perfect Argentina Open record by beating the unseeded Aljaz Bedene in straight sets to regain the title on Sunday.

Thiem was crowned champion on his first visit to the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club in 2016 and repeated the feat two years later with a 6-2 6-4 victory, claiming the ninth ATP World Tour title of his career.

The top seed has now won his first clay-court tournament of the season for three straight years after a controlled display against Bedene, who was unable to break the Austrian's serve.

🗣️ "Fue un momento clave en mi carrera".@ThiemDomi 🇦🇹, finalista del #ArgentinaOpen 🇦🇷, recuerda la inolvidable victoria sobre @RafaelNadal 🇪🇸 en semifinales de 2016 🎾, donde más tarde se consagraría campeón. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Lnj9Y78xGt — Argentina Open (@ArgentinaOpen) February 18, 2018

Slovenian Bedene, who has now lost in all three of his tour finals, saved two break points in the first game, but Thiem reeled off four games in a row to take the opening set.

The unwavering Thiem remained solid on serve and secured the only break of the second set to lead 5-4, giving himself the opportunity to serve for the title.

Bedene fended off two match points and had a chance to get back on serve when he earned a break point in an entertaining final game, but Thiem wrapped it up in an hour and a half to end a year-long wait for a tournament win.