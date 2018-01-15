OMNISPORT

Rafael Nadal began his quest for a second Australian Open title in style, but there were a number of seeded casualties in the men's singles first round on Monday.

World number one Nadal returned to Rod Laver Arena for the first time since losing an epic final to Roger Federer 12 months ago, and the 2009 champion dominantly dispatched of Victor Estrella Burgos.

Grigor Dimitrov and Jo Wilfried-Tsonga also made serene progress, while 17th seed Nick Kyrgios was one of three male Australians to progress to the next stage in front of a home crowd.

Kyrgios: “Obviously people expect me to do very well here, but I guess you just put the added pressure on yourself. You want to do well in front of your home crowd… to make them proud.” 🇦🇺#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/vDwDfVfwrh — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) January 15, 2018

It was not a day to remember for Jack Sock (8) or fellow American John Isner (16), who were among the seeds to bite the dust on day one.

Kevin Anderson (11) also bade an early farewell as Kyle Edmund dumped the South African out with a spirited four-hour showing.

NADAL CRUISES THROUGH

There may have been concerns about Nadal's sore knee and lack of preparation prior to the tournament, but he swiftly put them to bed with a stunning display on Rod Laver Arena.

Burgos was no match for the world number one, Nadal taking his game apart with a string of trademark whipped forehands – two particularly outrageous ones coming in the third set.

3 - Rafa Nadal has won 6-1 6-1 6-1 for the third time in his ATP career after his winnings vs Nico Almagro (2008) & Sam Groth (2016), both in Roland Garros. Roller pic.twitter.com/0LZoUpzQqw — OptaJuan (@OptaJuan) January 15, 2018

Nadal only needed 94 minutes to progress 6-1 6-1 6-1 and he looks in fine fettle for a tilt at a second Australian Open title – the Spaniard having lost in the final three times since winning his only Melbourne crown in 2009.

EDMUND STUNS ANDERSON, AMERICANS CRASH OUT

One of the biggest shocks on the opening day came when 11th seed Anderson - a finalist at the US Open last year - fell to a five-set defeat to Edmund, the sole British player in the men's singles draw.

Edmund showed remarkable defiance to see off the South African 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4, twice trailing by a set and then recovering from a 2-0 deficit in the final set.

Anderson was not the only seeded player to be stunned in the first round, however, as both Sock (8) and Isner (16) crashed out on a miserable day for Americans in both the men's and women's singles.

Sock was beaten inside four sets - 6-1 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-3 by Yuichi Sugita - and Isner was also beaten in four, going down 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-3 to Aussie Matthew Ebden.

DIMITROV, TSONGA AND KYRGIOS TRIUMPH

Third seed Dimitrov built on his ATP Finals success last year, beating Dennis Novak 6-3 6-2 6-1, and Tsonga joined him in the next round with a win over Kevin King.

Kyrgios made light work of Rogerio Dutra Silva in a straight-sets 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory, while Marin Cilic (6) and Pablo Carreno Busta (10) are also through.

Elsewhere, Philipp Kohlschreiber (27) fell at the first hurdle in a topsy-turvy 6-3 2-6 6-0 1-6 6-2 reverse to Yoshihito Nishioka, and Lucas Pouille (18) lost 6-4 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) to Ruben Bemelmans.

Meanwhile, David Ferrer, although unseeded, will be another notable absence in the second round as Andrey Rublev was a 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 winner to knock out the veteran.