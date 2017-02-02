Novak Djokovic Returns for Serbia, Andy Murray Sits Out of Davis Cup

OMNISPORT

Novak Djokovic hopes this weekend's Davis Cup tie can help him find his form after a surprise early exit from the Australian Open.

The world number two went into the opening grand slam of 2017 as a six-time and reigning champion and he was a strong favourite to add to that tally.

Denis Istomin ended those hopes, though, with a shock second-round victory in Melbourne.

After an unexpected week off, Djokovic will return to action against Daniil Medvedev in Nis on Friday and he hopes it can give him a boost after his disappointing time in Australia.

"I always try and take the best out of these weeks for my individual career," he said.

"We don't get too many chances during the year to represent our country, this is the only team competition we have.

"I have a close and friendly relationship with all my team-mates - we have known each other our entire lives. It's like coming back home and being with the family.

"I think that kind of atmosphere carries us to get the max out of our efforts, and hopefully be able to triumph this weekend… it is not getting to be easy."

While Djokovic will be in action in the first round of the World Group, world number one Andy Murray will be absent as Great Britain travel to Canada.

Like his Serbian rival, Murray was dumped out early on in Melbourne but he will not use their clash in Ottawa to get back to winning ways - leaving Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund to try and deliver victory.