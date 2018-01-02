Andy Murray Withdraws From Brisbane International

OMNISPORT

Andy Murray pulled out of the Brisbane International on Tuesday as his British compatriot Kyle Edmund progressed to the second round.

Former world number one Murray withdrew because of the hip problem that has kept him off the circuit since Wimbledon last year, placing his participation at the Australian Open in serious doubt.

The three-time grand slam champion will make a decision on his presence at the first major of 2018 by the weekend.

“I’m very disappointed. I came here with every intention of making a strong start to the year but sadly my team and I don’t feel that I’m where I need to be just yet to compete at the highest level”



But Edmund has no such problems and came through a tricky first-round tie with Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in a meeting between two promising young players on tour.

The pair traded sets in successive tie-breaks but a sole break at the start of the third proved enough for Edmund to claim a 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victory.

Edmund will now face reigning Next Gen Finals champion Chung Hyeon, who knocked out fifth seed Gilles Muller 6-3 7-6 (7-1).