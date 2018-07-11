Español
Isner Fights Back To Reach First Grand Slam Semi

Milos Raonic's hopes of a second Wimbledon final in three years were dashed as John Isner reached a first grand slam semi-final.

John Isner came from a set down to claim a place in his first grand slam semi-final by beating Milos Raonic at Wimbledon.

With defending champion Roger Federer tumbling out in five sets to Kevin Anderson earlier on No.1 Court, both Isner and Raonic could afford to approach Wednesday's last-eight encounter with genuine hope of reaching the final.

 

Given the reputation both players have for big-serving displays, those in attendance could have been forgiven for anticipating another marathon affair.

In keeping with such expectations, there was not even a break point until the third set, when Isner struck as Raonic appeared to struggle with an injury having received strapping on his thigh towards the end of the first set.

Isner was ruthless in the key moments and did not waste his opportunities when they came to him in the fourth, wrapping up a 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-3 victory in two hours and 42 minutes to set up a semi-final with Anderson.

 

