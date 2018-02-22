Español
Benneteau Ousts Bautista Agut In Marseille

Roberto Bautista Agut failed to take advantage of his wildcard entry in the Open 13 Marseille, losing to Julien Benneteau.

 

Veteran Julien Benneteau sprung a surprise in his homeland by beating Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the quarter-finals of the Open 13 Marseille.

Benneteau toppled the fifth seed, given a wildcard entry for the ATP 250 tournament on the Mediterranean coast, 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) on Wednesday. 

The 36-year-old Benneteau saved eight break points and held it together in the tie-breaks to see off the Spaniard.

 

Lucas Pouille also reached the last eight, last year's runner-up coming from a set down to beat fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

Damir Dzumhur was another second-round winner, the seventh seed defeating Thomas Fabbiano 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5).

Gilles Muller, Nicolas Mahut and Mischa Zverev came through their first-round matches on day three.

 

