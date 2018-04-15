Andujar Crushes Edmund Hopes In Marrakech Final

Pablo Andujar became the lowest-ranked ATP World Tour title-winner in 20 years as he crushed Kyle Edmund's hopes of a first career tournament win at the Grand Prix Hassan II on Sunday.

Andujar, the world number 355 following a lengthy period on the sidelines through injury, added to his 2011 and 2012 wins in Morocco with a clinical 6-2 6-2 upset of the Australian Open semi-finalist, becoming the biggest outsider to claim a Tour triumph since Lleyton Hewitt's 1998 success in Adelaide.

Edmund had been considered a strong chance to prevail in his maiden final after ousting Malek Jaziri and Richard Gasquet in back-to-back matches on Saturday.

✅ Win a record third title at the Grand Prix Hassan II

✅ Become the lowest-ranked #ATP champion in 20 years

✅ Win @ATPChallenger & #ATP titles in consecutive weeks



It was a great day for @AndujarPablo



But he looked sapped by those exertions and paid the price on serve, Andujar breaking three times in a dominant first set.

The unseeded Spaniard maintained the pace to comfortably complete a hat-trick of titles at the tournament, converting six of his 10 break points in total.

Victory in Marrakech represents 32-year-old Andujar's fourth career win and first since the Swiss Open in 2014.