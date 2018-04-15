Español
On Demand
ATP Tour

Andujar Crushes Edmund Hopes In Marrakech Final

@ATPWorldTour

Pablo Andujar defied his world number 355 ranking to storm past Kyle Edmund in the final of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

 

Pablo Andujar became the lowest-ranked ATP World Tour title-winner in 20 years as he crushed Kyle Edmund's hopes of a first career tournament win at the Grand Prix Hassan II on Sunday.

Andujar, the world number 355 following a lengthy period on the sidelines through injury, added to his 2011 and 2012 wins in Morocco with a clinical 6-2 6-2 upset of the Australian Open semi-finalist, becoming the biggest outsider to claim a Tour triumph since Lleyton Hewitt's 1998 success in Adelaide.

Edmund had been considered a strong chance to prevail in his maiden final after ousting Malek Jaziri and Richard Gasquet in back-to-back matches on Saturday.

 

But he looked sapped by those exertions and paid the price on serve, Andujar breaking three times in a dominant first set.

The unseeded Spaniard maintained the pace to comfortably complete a hat-trick of titles at the tournament, converting six of his 10 break points in total.

Victory in Marrakech represents 32-year-old Andujar's fourth career win and first since the Swiss Open in 2014.

Tennis ATP
Previous Mertens Defeats Sabalenka to Claim Lugano Title
Read
Mertens Defeats Sabalenka to Claim Lugano Title
Next Nadal: Acapulco Setback Hurt More Than Australian
Read
Nadal: Acapulco Setback Hurt More Than Australian Open Retirement