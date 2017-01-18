Ghana's Baba Rahman Leaves AFCON With Knee Injury
Rahman has returned to Gelsenkirchen for further treatment.
Baba Rahman's Africa Cup of Nations campaign is over due to the knee injury he sustained during Ghana's opening 1-0 win over Uganda.
Rahman twisted his knee and left the field on a stretcher after Andre Ayew scored a decisive first-half penalty during the Group D clash.
The 22-year-old left-back is on loan at Schalke from Chelsea this season and the Bundesliga club confirmed he had suffered a bruised meniscus.
Frank Acheampong replaced his stricken colleague versus Mali and the Anderlecht man is now well-placed to start Ghana's next AFCON game, when Avram Grant's men take on Mali on Saturday.