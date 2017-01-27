AFCON Quarterfinals: The Last Eight Remain

beIN SPORTS

Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia, Saturday 11am ET

Unless you’re a true African football connoisseur, then you’d be forgiven for not recognizing a single name in Burkina Faso’s squad list, with the possible exceptions of Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traoré and Malaga’s Bakery Koné. Yet the plucky unknowns are still going strong in the competition, after topping Group A and sending the hosts home… you know what I mean.

Somewhat toothless in the attacking third, the Stallions have reason to be concerned going into this quarterfinal clash though. After a humiliating 2-0 opening defeat at the hands of Senegal, Tunisia went on to claim maximum points from their following two fixtures and boast a healthy spread of goalscorers, with five different players hitting the back of the onion bag as they put six past Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Senegal vs. Cameroon, Saturday 2pm ET

With pre-tournament favorites Algeria, defending champions Ivory Coast and host nation Gabon all on the group stage scrap heap, Senegal are now the odds-on favorites to claim their first AFCON title.

Aliou Cissé’s men topped group B at a canter, winning their first two games with ease and then, against a desperate Algeria side, picking up a point despite making ten changes to their starting line up.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané is undoubtedly the Lions’ lynchpin, but as they proved against the Fennecs, the reliance on the Liverpool sensation isn’t of the ‘over’ variety.

Cameroon on the other hand are probably satisfied with having avoided the group stage wooden spoon. The Indomitable Lions have hardly looked indomitable thus far and, if not for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s woeful miss last Sunday, Gabon would be sitting in their place.

DR Congo vs. Ghana, Sunday 11am ET

Finishing ahead of Morocco and Ivory Coast is no mean feat, and DR Congo will certainly be looking to build on their impressive run against a strong Ghanaian side. The Leopards showed oodles amounts of character against Togo as they secured first place in their final group game and their performance will have lifted their already sky-high spirits to stratospheric levels ahead of Sunday’s meeting at the Stade d’Oyem.

With the likes of André Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Asamoah Gyan running the channels, on paper Ghana is arguably one of the toughest propositions left in the tournament. However, two goals in 270 minutes of football paints a different picture.

While Avram Grant’s charges aren’t going through a goal drought as such, they have had to sustain themselves on drops of moisture up until now. Two to be precise. That being said, the Black Stars are defensively sound and anything other than a semifinal berth would be considered a disappointed against a much-unfancied opponent.

Egypt vs. Morocco, Sunday 2pm ET

Only a madman would write off the Pharaohs.

Despite having Serie A speed demon Mohamed Salah in their ranks, Egypt are not what you’d call a free-scoring outfit, having celebrated a meager two goals since the tournament began. But one goal is all you need to win three points after all.

Their real strength stems from an impenetrable defense: three games, three shutouts.

Conundrum of how to beat El Hadary between the sticks aside, the mood in the Moroccan camp will be a buoyant one.

After a shock opening day defeat to DR Congo, the Altas Lions went from strength to strength to secure their passage to the knockout stage, with Youssef En-Nesyri and Aziz Bouhaddouz looking particularly impressive.

And with AFCON-winning coach Hervé Renard at the helm, the North African nation could just pull off yet another upset in a tournament full of upsets.

Conundrum of how to beat El Hadary between the sticks aside, the mood in the Moroccan camp will be a buoyant one.

After a shock opening day defeat to DR Congo, the Altas Lions went from strength to strength to secure their passage to the knockout stage, with Youssef En-Nesyri and Aziz Bouhaddouz looking particularly impressive.

And with AFCON-winning coach Hervé Renard at the helm, the North African nation could just pull off yet another upset in a tournament full of upsets.