Elvis Andrus: "Beltré va a ser muy bien recordado"

I’m so bless to play for the last 8 years next to not only the best 3rd basemen this game has seen but my brother. Thank u for everything you’ve done in my career in and off the field and for always teach me to BELIEVE in my self, RESPECT the game and the most important one ENJOY the game with a couple of hits for sure lol. Baseball will miss you LOVE YOU BIG BRO.

A post shared by Elvis Andrus (@elvis_andrus1988) on Nov 20, 2018 at 11:36am PST