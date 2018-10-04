Dabbur double sees Salzburg sink Celtic

Odsonne Edouard gave Celtic an early lead but the Austrian side roared back after the break, Munas Dabbur levelling before Takumi Minamino put Marco Rose's side in front.

And when Andreas Ulmer was brought down in the box by James Forrest, who was sent off for the foul, Dabbur beat Craig Gordon from the spot to leave Salzburg three points clear in the group.

Celtic led after just 96 seconds, Edouard seeing a long ball from Callum McGregor as more than a hopeful punt, chasing it down and outmuscling Andre Ramalho to finish well past Salzburg goalkeeper Alexander Walke.

Dabbur fired wide as Salzburg sought a rapid response, then Minamino narrowly missed the target with a header from Xaver Schlager's cross.

Edouard thought he had scored a second shortly before half-time when he tucked away a rebound after Walke denied Forrest, but the offside flag was rightly raised.

Gordon was untested in the first half but he made a big save immediately after the restart, racing off his line to make a fine block on Dabbur.

The Celtic goalkeeper was beaten for Salzburg's equaliser in the 55th minute, though, Dabbur squeezing a shot home after meeting a clever cross from Hannes Wolf.

And Celtic was exposed again down its right six minutes later, Ulmer delivering a low cross that Minamino controlled before beating Gordon with a close-range finish.

The Scottish side's misery was complete when Forrest clumsily fouled Ulmer in the box, with Dabbur stepping up to ensure Rose's men maintain their perfect Group B record.