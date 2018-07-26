Shaqiri: Liverpool can win Champions League

Liverpool made a dream run to the final in May, but fell at the last hurdle when Gareth Bale scored twice to condemn the Reds to a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Shaqiri, who arrived from relegated Premier League side Stoke City, has played in Europe with Basel, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

The Switzerland star has set his sights on another winner's medal with his new club on Merseyside.

"I hope I can repeat that because I know how it feels to win the Champions League," Shaqiri said.

"It is really amazing and I think we can do it. We have good quality, especially with the new players that have been brought in. They have very good quality. I'm looking forward to the new season and I hope we can finally win titles.

"I think the important thing is to be successful, and to be successful you need to win some titles and trophies and I hope we can lift some trophies this year."

Shaqiri also admitted that Jurgen Klopp was a key reason why he signed with Liverpool, having become familiar with the German manager from his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, which Bayern defeated in that 2013 final at Wembley.

"When I heard the club wanted me I wanted to come because I've known him [Klopp] a long time. I've admired him for a long time and I am really happy to be here.

"Jurgen Klopp is a great person and a great character with a winning mentality and that's the most important thing."