Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged with improper conduct after he was sent to the stands by referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz during Wednesday's (NZST) UEFA Champions League defeat to Liverpool, UEFA has confirmed.

Guardiola's UEFA rap sheet includes two breaches of the organisation's disciplinary regulations – "dismissal from the bench" and "improper conduct of the coach".

Charges will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 31 May.