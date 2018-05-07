Watch live this week: the best of football!

Premier League
The Premier league's race for survival, and UEFA Champions League qualification goes down to the final day. Watch how it all unfolds LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

Monday 7 May

  • Premier League: Manchester City v Huddersfield, 12.30am beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne v Bordeaux, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Turkish Super Liga: TBC v TBC, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Espanyol, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Troyes, 2.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Tolouse v Lille, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Caen v Monaco, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Chelsea v Liverpool, 3.30am beIN 1
  • Premier League: Arsenal v Burnley, 3.30am beIN POP-Up 1
  • Turkish Super Lig: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Las Palmas v Getafe, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Real Madrid, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Nice, 7.05am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 8 May

  • LaLiga: Leganes v Levante, 7am, beIN 2

Wednesday 9 May

  • Premier League: Swansea v Southampton, 6.45am beIN 1
  • Coupe de France final: Les Herbiers v PSG, 6.45am, beIN 2

Thursday 10 May

  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Villarreal, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Chelsea v Huddersfield, 6.45am beIN 1
  • Premier League: Leicester v Arsenal, 6.45am beIN Pop-Up 1
  • Premier League: Tottenham v Newcastle, 7am beIN POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: Manchester City v Brighton, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 11 May

  • Premier League: West Ham v Manchester United, 6.45am beIN 1
  • EFL League One semi-final play-off: TBC v TBC, 6.45am beIN 2

Saturday 12 May

  • Turkish Super Lig: TBC v TBC, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship semi-final play-off: TBC v TBC, 6.45am beIN 2
  • EFL League One semi-final play-off: TBC v TBC, 11.30pm beIN 2

Sunday 13 May

  • EFL League Two semi-final play-off: TBC v TBC, 2am beIN 2
  • Turkish Super Lig: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship semi-final play-off: TBC v TBC, 4.15am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Girona v Valencia, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Eibar v Las Palmas, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Atletico Madrid, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Athletic Bilbao, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Betis v Sevilla, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Leganes, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Deportivo v Villarreal, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League Two semi-final play-off: TBC v TBC, 6.30am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: PSG v Rennes, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lille v Dijon, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Saint Etienne, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Nice v Caen, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Guingamp v Marseille, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Lyon, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 14 May

  • Turkish Super Liga: TBC v TBC, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

* All Premier League final day matches will be available on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with televised matches to be confirmed

  • Premier League: Burnley v Bournemouth, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Crystal Palace v West Brom, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Huddersfield v Arsenal, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Liverpool v Brighton, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Manchester United v Watford, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Newcastle v Chelsea, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Southampton v Manchester City, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Swansea v Stoke, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Tottenham v Leicester, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: West Ham v Everton, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Malaga, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Turkish Super Lig: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League One semi-final play-off: TBC v TBC, 4.15am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Levante v Barcelona, 6.45am beIN 2
