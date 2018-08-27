Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Premier League
Tottenham heads to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United, plus the Carabao Cup returns LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Monday 27 August

  • Premier League: Watford v Crystal Palace, 12.30am beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Lille v Guingamp, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Newcastle v Chelsea, 4.30am beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Monaco, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Valencia, 4.15am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Villarreal, 6.15am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Rennes, 7am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Girona v Real Madrid, 8.15am beIN 2

Tuesday 28 August

  • LaLiga: Levante v Celta Vigo, 6.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray v Alanyaspor, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Manchester United v Tottenham, 7am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao v Huesca, 8am beIN 2

Wednesday 29 August

  • Carabao Cup: Swansea v Crystal Palace, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Wimbledon v West Ham, 6.45am beIN 2

Thursday 30 August

  • Carabao Cup: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle, 6.45am beIN 2

Saturday 1 September

  • LaLiga: Getafe v Valladolid, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Leeds v Middlesbrough, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Nice, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Eibar v Real Sociedad, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Girona, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Leicester v Liverpool, 11.30pm beIN 1

Sunday 2 September

  • Premier League: Chelsea v Bournemouth, 2am beIN 1
  • EFL: West Brom v Stoke, 2am beIN 2
  • Premier League: Crystal Palace v Southampton, 2am beIN POP-Up 1
  • Premier League: Everton v Huddersfield, 2am beIN POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: West Ham v Wolves, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Brighton v Fulham, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid, 2.15am beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Nimes v PSG, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Kayserispor, 4.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Manchester City v Newcastle, 4.30am beIN 1
  • EFL: Millwall v Swansea, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Rayo v Athletic Club, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Leganes, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Turkish Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Galatasaray, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Celtic v Rangers, 11pm beIN 2

Monday 3 September

  • Premier League: Cardiff v Arsenal, 12.30am beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Saint Etienne v Amiens, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Espanyol, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Premier League: Burnley v Manchester United, 3am beIN 1
  • Premier League: Watford v Tottenham, 3am beIN POP-Up 1
  • Ligue 1: Rennes v Bordeaux, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Turkish Super Lig: Erzurumzpor v Basaksehir, 4.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Huesca, 4.30am beIN 2
  • Turkish Super Lig: Bursaspor v Besiktas, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Betis v Sevilla, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Marseille, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

