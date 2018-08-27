Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH every Premier League game LIVE on beIN CONNECT
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
Monday 27 August
- Premier League: Watford v Crystal Palace, 12.30am beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Lille v Guingamp, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Newcastle v Chelsea, 4.30am beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Monaco, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Espanyol v Valencia, 4.15am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Villarreal, 6.15am beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Marseille v Rennes, 7am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Girona v Real Madrid, 8.15am beIN 2
Tuesday 28 August
- LaLiga: Levante v Celta Vigo, 6.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray v Alanyaspor, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Manchester United v Tottenham, 7am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao v Huesca, 8am beIN 2
Wednesday 29 August
- Carabao Cup: Swansea v Crystal Palace, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Carabao Cup: Wimbledon v West Ham, 6.45am beIN 2
Thursday 30 August
- Carabao Cup: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle, 6.45am beIN 2
Saturday 1 September
- LaLiga: Getafe v Valladolid, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL: Leeds v Middlesbrough, 6.45am beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Lyon v Nice, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Eibar v Real Sociedad, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Villarreal v Girona, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Leicester v Liverpool, 11.30pm beIN 1
Sunday 2 September
- Premier League: Chelsea v Bournemouth, 2am beIN 1
- EFL: West Brom v Stoke, 2am beIN 2
- Premier League: Crystal Palace v Southampton, 2am beIN POP-Up 1
- Premier League: Everton v Huddersfield, 2am beIN POP-Up 2
- Premier League: West Ham v Wolves, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Brighton v Fulham, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid, 2.15am beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Nimes v PSG, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Kayserispor, 4.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Manchester City v Newcastle, 4.30am beIN 1
- EFL: Millwall v Swansea, 4.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Rayo v Athletic Club, 4.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Real Madrid v Leganes, 6.45am beIN 2
- Turkish Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Galatasaray, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL: Celtic v Rangers, 11pm beIN 2
Monday 3 September
- Premier League: Cardiff v Arsenal, 12.30am beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Saint Etienne v Amiens, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Alaves v Espanyol, 2.15am beIN 2
- Premier League: Burnley v Manchester United, 3am beIN 1
- Premier League: Watford v Tottenham, 3am beIN POP-Up 1
- Ligue 1: Rennes v Bordeaux, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Turkish Super Lig: Erzurumzpor v Basaksehir, 4.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Barcelona v Huesca, 4.30am beIN 2
- Turkish Super Lig: Bursaspor v Besiktas, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Betis v Sevilla, 6.45am beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Monaco v Marseille, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT