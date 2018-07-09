Jack Wilshere signs for West Ham July 9, 2018 15:54 1:00 min Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is staying in the Premier League after signing with London rival West Ham. West Ham announced the signing of Jack Wilshere on a three-year contract after the England midfielder was released by Arsenal. Our new midfielder has arrived... #WelcomeJack pic.twitter.com/kPd7hm4YxZ — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 9, 2018 "I had a special bond with this Club growing up," Wilshere said in an interview with the club. "I had a special bond with this Club growing up." #WelcomeJack pic.twitter.com/LUh6b8f8QH — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 9, 2018 News West Ham Football