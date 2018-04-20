Wenger announces Arsenal exit

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Arsene Wenger has announced he will stand down as Arsenal manager at the end of this season, ending a tenure spanning three decades with the Premier League club.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.



“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.



“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.



“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.



“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.



“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.



"My love and support for ever.”