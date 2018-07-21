Salah fully recovered and full of joy, says Klopp

Salah dislocated his shoulder in a tangle with Sergio Ramos in May when Liverpool was beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid, the Spanish side becoming European champion for a third year in a row.

The injury meant Salah's FIFA World Cup was disrupted, preventing him from featuring in Egypt's opener, a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay.

Salah was able to play and score against Russia and Saudi Arabia, but Egypt left the tournament without even registering a point.

Nevertheless, the former Roma star is back to 100 per cent and has joined up with Liverpool in the United States ahead of Monday's (NZST) International Champions Cup meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

"[He's] fully recovered, he was fine," Klopp said over the weekend. "We were in close contact [with Egypt].

"He is a very serious person and he knows it's his career. If you can't [play], you can't. He looks full of joy, he's happy to be back.

"It was nice to see him and Sadio [Mane]. They had an intense year but they're really looking forward to the season.

"They did the work they had to do, they can start quicker and from another basis. The season starts August 12, so that's good."