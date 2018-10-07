Lacazette leads Arsenal to ninth straight win

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for the Gunners before Aaron Ramsey's brilliant finish and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late double secured a third straight away win in the top flight – their best such run since October 2016.

Andre Schurrle had brought Fulham level at half time, but it is now five defeats in eight games for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, who have conceded 21 times in those matches this season.

Unai Emery's side, which has won every game since back-to-back losses to Manchester City and Chelsea in August, is now fourth in the table, above rival Tottenham on goal difference.