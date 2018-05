Everton parted company with Sam Allardyce despite the former England manager having another year left to run on his contract at Goodison Park.

It has been reported the Toffees are keen to appoint ex-Watford, Sporting CP and Hull manager Marco Silva as Allardyce's replacement.