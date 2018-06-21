Brighton adds Steele to its squad

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Steele made 18 appearances for Sunderland last term, including 15 in the EFL Championship as the Black Cats suffered a second successive relegation.

However, the 27-year-old has now ended his stay on Wearside and will provide back-up to Mat Ryan, who was an ever-present for Brighton in the Premier League last term.

"To come to such a great club that's been on an upward curve over the last few seasons, I'm really excited and over the moon. I'm looking forward to getting started," Steele said in a statement.