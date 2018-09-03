Premier League on Catch Up - September

WATCH EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GAME LIVE ON BEIN CONNECT
See detailed weekly fixture information here
The big matches continue in August LIVE and via catch-up on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
Miss the game live? Here are the fixtures you can watch via catch up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT this month.
2 September:
Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
Burnley v Manchester United
Everton v Huddersfield Town
Leicester City v Liverpool
Watford v Tottenham
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
16 september:
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
Chelsea v Cardiff City
Everton v West Ham United
Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Watford v Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
23 september:
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Cardiff City v Manchester City
Fulham v Watford
West Ham United v Chelsea
30 september:
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Watford
Cardiff City v Burnley
Chelsea v Liverpool
Huddersfield Town v Tottenham
Newcastle United v Leicester City
West Ham United v Manchester United