Premier League
Ligue 1

Neymar resumes full training with PSG

Neymar trained with his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates at the Parc des Princes on Thursday as the Brazil superstar nears his return.

AFP

Watch the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The forward has been out of action since February after requiring surgery on a foot injury, which initially placed his FIFA World Cup participation in doubt.

Neymar is expected to be ready to play for Brazil against Croatia in a pre-tournament friendly at Anfield on 3 June and the 26-year-old has stepped up his recovery.

PSG posted a photo of Neymar training with his colleagues to social media, with the Ligue 1 Player of the Year having an outside shot to feature against Caen on Saturday in Unai Emery's last match in charge.

News PSG Football
Previous Neymar hungry for World Cup success
Read
Neymar hungry for World Cup success
Next Guardiola agrees new Manchester City deal
Read
Guardiola agrees new Manchester City deal