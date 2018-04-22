Lo Celso keeps PSG on track for records

Unai Emery's side, already champion of France, booked a place in the Coupe de France final with a midweek victory over Caen that moved it a step closer to a domestic treble, the Coupe de la Ligue having already been won against Monaco.

Various Ligue 1 landmarks are in reach of PSG after the league's runaway winner eventually found a way to break down a stubborn and resilient Bordeaux at Matmut Atlantique.

Gustavo Poyet's side created a series of fine chances, with Malcom dazzling on the right wing, but Alphonse Areola kept out drives from Lukas Lerager and Martin Braithwaite, as well as a close-range Pablo header.

PSG took until the 76th minute to break the deadlock and notch for a 27th Ligue 1 match in succession, Lo Celso, who hit two goals against Monaco in a title-winning victory last weekend, lashing in a low, left-footed drive after a cross was cleared to the edge of the box.

Emery's side will close the campaign with record totals for points and goals — it has 90 and 104 respectively, with the records standing at 96 and 118 — as long as it enjoys a strong end to what has been a successful season domestically, despite continued disappointment in the UEFA Champions League.